Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali appeared Tuesday in front of Mumbai Police and recorded his statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He recorded his statement with the investigating team probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Noted director Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke to the police for three hours.

Reasons for dropping Rajput

Sources said that Bhansali has informed the police that he wanted to cast Rajput in four films. However, he could not do so as Rajput failed to provide him the dates for the movies. The police also asked Bhansali about the shelved projects featuring Rajput. However, the filmmaker told the police that he always wanted to direct Rajput. However lack of dates from the actor prevented them from working together.

Bhansali told the police that since Rajput was not available he had offered the roles to other actors in four of his films. Bhansali is famous for his blockbusters like blockbusters like Padmaavat and Ram-Leela in recent times.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in the Bandra locality June 14. The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, apart from clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide.

Allegations fly thick and fast

A lot of theories have been floated since Rajput’s death. There were allegations of nepotism in the film industry. Some said that Rajput had gone into depression as projects were being taken away from him as he was a ‘outsider’. So far 34 persons including co-actors have been interrogated by the police regarding Rajput’s death.

Last film

Rajput had given several hit films including Kai Po Che, PK and Chhichhore. His last film, Dil Bechara, will release this month. The trailer of the film has already achieved more than 50,000 hits. His co-star in the film, Sanjana Sanghi has also been interrogated by the Mumbai Mumbai police.