Cuttack: President of India Ram Nath Kovind Saturday appointed Sanju Panda as the acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court following the retirement of Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri.

Justice Panda was elevated based on her seniority and took over charge Sunday – January 5, said a notification.

Born in Paralakhemundi July 10, 1959, Panda enrolled as an advocate at Orissa High Court in 1985 and practiced for 21 years in civil, criminal, company, and constitutional matters before getting elevated as Judge in the high court March 1, 2007.

Panda was appointed as additional standing counsel in 1994 and as a standing counsel for Vigilance in 1995. Besides, she worked as an additional standing counsel for Commercial Tax between 2001 and 2003, counsel for SBI, Utkal University and several other Public Sector Undertakings before her elevation.

PNN