Mumbai: Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Thursday shared the first look of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal and the Imtiaz Ali directorial promises to be a perfect blend of modern-day and past love.

A follow-up to the director’s 2009 movie of the same that explored two love stories set in different time periods, the new take will attempt to do the same.

The original featured Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, besides Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor and Brazilian model Giselli Monteiro.

The new film will also feature two love stories, with one set in the year 1990, and the other in the current age.

Sara and Kartik, who play Zoe and Veer in the film, shared the poster of the film on social media.

“Meet Veer and Zoe… Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland… #LoveAajKal,” Sara wrote on Instagram alongside the film’s poster.

“They aren’t there where they lie, Veer and Zoe are flying somewhere else,” Kartik captioned the poster in Hindi.

The first trailer of the movie will drop on social media Friday. Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma. The film is scheduled to be released February 14.

