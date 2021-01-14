Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared what, according to her, a day well done seems like, in her latest post on social media.

Sara has posted a picture on Instagram sitting on the rooftop with the setting sun in the backdrop.

“When you see the setting Sun… Sara calls it a day well done,” she wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has over 1.2 million likes.

Sara, who was recently seen in the digitally released film Coolie No. 1 along with actor Varun Dhawan, has started shooting for her next Atrangi Re. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by filmmaker Aanand L. Rai.