Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan has resumed shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Sara Ali Khan said it was a ‘strange’ experience with the cast and crew following proper safety measures. The film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. It went on floors in Varanasi in March. However, the shoot was halted when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced. The team finally restarted shooting in October in Madurai.

Sara said she feels glad that despite the pandemic, the industry swung back to action. She asserted that she likes the enthusiasm with which shooting has been going on.

“Over a month ago I was shooting for the second schedule of Atrangi Re. I’m now sitting in a room where people are wearing masks, suits and gloves. It’s a little strange. It was the same on set, with my director in a mask and gloves. It was different,” Sara said.

“But the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity comes to set with has not changed. The enthusiasm which binds us all is still there. So it really felt like I never left,” the 25-year-old added.

Atrangi Re marks the first collaboration between Sara and Rai. The actor said the director has become like a family member. Rai has critically-acclaimed movies such as Tanu Weds Manu series and Raanjhanaa to his credit.

“He (Rai) is truly someone I can turn to for any kind of help. This year has been extremely hard for everyone. He has been there for me as a rock. I was in Banaras shooting with him March 19 and returned to Mumbai the next day,” Sara said.

“Every third day during the lockdown, I’d tell him please take me back. I want to start shooting. Working with him has been a spectacular experience. I cannot wait to start our third schedule, hopefully very soon,” she added.

Atrangi Re would be the actor’s fifth project, after her 2018 debut with Kedarnath.It was followed by Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and the upcoming Amazon Prime Video release, Coolie No 1.

Sara said said her two years in the industry have taught her to keep looking out for interesting and fresh characters. There are many reasons why I wanted to be an actor. The main is to live and portray characters and emotions that I won’t be able to do ordinarily in my own life. In my life, I am the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. I can only experience a limited number of emotions and go through certain experiences,” Sara pointed out.

“But through my characters, I experience emotions that I wouldn’t be able to otherwise. So my attempt is to keep doing diverse work and hope that different filmmakers keep getting giving me work,” Sara signed off.