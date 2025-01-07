Mumbai: Hindi film actress Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in the period film Ae Watan Mere Watan, visited Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures of herself at the temple.

She wrote in the caption, “First Monday of the year for Sara. Jai Bholenath.”

Earlier, Sara celebrated six years of the release of her debut movie Kedarnath, as she took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring a collection of clips of the movie and its BTS. She wrote in the caption, “6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away… Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories.”

Kedarnath marked Sara’s debut in Hindi film industry, and starred her opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The disaster film is based on the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand and tells an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl whose family owns a lodge and shops near the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains and a Muslim boy who is a ‘pithoo’ (porter) working in the same vicinity.

The film was written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for Rock On!! and Kai Po Che!.

While Sara went on to struggle at the box office after the success of Kedarnath, SSR went on to do the critically acclaimed Sonchiriya, the box-office hit and the National Award-winning movie Chhichhore, and the streaming disaster Drive before he was found dead in his house in Mumbai during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming movie Skyforce.