Cuttack: Self-styled godman Sarathi Baba alias Santosh Raul was released from Choudwar circle jail here Thursday, officials said.

He was granted bail by the Orissa High Court Monday. Raul was lodged in the jail ever since he was arrested from his Kendrapara Ashram in August 2015 by the state Crime Branch police.

“After receiving his release order from the SDJM court of Kendrapara and verifying the necessary documents, Raul was released from here at 7:20pm,” said Choudwar jail superintendent Pradeepta Kumar Behera.

Earlier in the day, the SDJM court in Kendrapara had completed the bail formalities of Raul after the bail bonds were produced by his lawyer as per the directions of the High Court.

He was granted bail against two local sureties of `2 lakh each. Raul has been asked not to leave the state without the permission of the court. He has also been asked not to address or attend any public gatherings without prior permission from the court.

Raul was first arrested for his indulgence in criminal activities and cheating people by misusing religious and spiritual practices.

The self-styled godman was subsequently booked in a case of issuing threats to a woman medico, who incidentally was his follower.