Bhubaneswar: Odisha coach Wasim Jaffer’s nephew Armaan Jaffer (77 batting, 162b, 8×4, 2×6)) stood like a rock as Mumbai finished day two of their Group D Ranji Trophy encounter at 259 for the loss of three wickets. Earlier, Odisha after electing to bat had scored 284 in their first essay at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Yes, Sarfaraz Khan (107 batting, 117b, 11×4, 1×6) blazed away to his second century this season, but it was Armaan who held the Mumbai innings together after they lost three quick wickets in the post lunch session. Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw (53), Sachin Yadav (19) and former India skipper Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the space of 12 deliveries and were looking down the barrel at 76 for three. However, Armaan and Khan put on an unfinished stand of 183 runs for the fourth wicket to put their team in a position of strength.

Mumbai are well-poised to take a huge first innings lead. Their aim would be to bat as long as possible and put Odisha in for the second innings with sufficient time in hand to get 10 wickets and carve out an innings victory.

Rajesh Mohanty (3/54) took all the Mumbai wickets to fall on the day. Odisha skipper Subhranshu Senapati used seven bowlers to break the stand between Armaan and Khan, but failed to dislodge either of the two batsmen. While Armaan was a picture of concentration and defence, Khan blazed away in his characteristic manner.

It is indeed strange why Odisha has gone into the game without their most experienced bowler Basant Mohanty. He could have made an impact if he had played.

Brief scores: Odisha 284; Mumbai 259 for 3 (Sarfaraz Khan 107 batting, Armaan Jaffer 77 batting, Rajesh Mohanty 3/54).

Match to continue