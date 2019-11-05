Baripada: Rajya Sabha MP Sarojini Hembram Monday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and urged him to provide compensation to the 1,304 families who were displaced due to the construction of Jambhira dam in Mayurbhanj district. She submitted a memorandum to the CM in this regard.

To provide drinking water to people under Baripada Municipality, the state government has constructed Jambhira Dam also known as ‘Deuli Dam’. The dam is at a distance of 16 kilometers from Baripada, headquarter of Mayurbhanj district. Jambhira Dam comes under the multipurpose Subarnarekha Irrigation Project and is constructed on the river Jambhira. A canal of river Subarnarekha has also joined the dam.

Sources said around 1,304 families, which were nearby the dam area, were displaced for the project to happen.

The state government had promised Rs 2 lakh each to the affected family as compensation and so, it has to sanction Rs 26 crore for all of them.

However, the displaced families have been requesting the state government for their rehabilitation and compensation money for years now but the concerned authorities have put a deaf ear to their problems.

Hembram in her memorandum mentioned that the proposal of sanctioning of compensation money is under consideration at the high level committee of State Development Commissioner. She further urged the CM to look into the matter and expedite the process.

PNN