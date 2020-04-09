Nayagarh: The sarpanch of Madhyakhanda panchayat under Daspalla block in Nayagarh district was detained by police Thursday for allegedly misbehaving and threatening a doctor on duty. The accused has been identified as Ganeshwar Nayak while the doctor, Brajendra Kumar, is a staff of the Madhyakhanda Community Health Centre (CMC).

According to sources, the hospital has two doctors. They alleged that both are absent on a regular basis and hence when the locals visit the hospital for treatment and medication, they do not get the facilities. Aggrieved at the situation, they had lodged a complaint with Madhyakhanda panchayat a few days back. Coming to know about the situation, the sarpanch Wednesday summoned the on-duty doctor at the CHH and allegedly misbehaved with him and also threatened to kill him.

The sarpanch’s warning to the doctor couldn’t have come at a worse time. It was only Wednesday that Odisha Police DG Abhay had instructed police to take strong action against persons who are involved in assaulting and misbehaving with doctors, health workers and other medical staff on duty.

So the moment Dr Brajendra Kumar lodged his complaint with the police, the sarpanch was detained.

