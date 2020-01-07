Rupsa: Mindless felling of trees has been rampant in various parts of Basta, Baliapal and Bhograi areas in Balasore. The illegal activities have been providing lifeline to scores of sawmills in the area, said a report.

Indicating that wood mafia are chopping off trees in their locality and supplying them to sawmills, local residents have said the Forest department has failed to take action against them.

Various quarters here alleged that an unholy nexus of timber traders with forest officials has fuelled this illegal business.

Illegal timber depots and sawmills are operating day and night in the town. Timber depots have mushroomed across the district, but the forest department has allegedly has failed to contain such illegal activities. Timber smuggling has taken a heavy toll on forests in the district.

Though raids are being carried out on sawmills, there has been no let up in tree felling and timber trade. Forest officials had raided several places in the district in September and October, 2019 and seized timber and machines. Three sawmills at Padagan, Basta and Podapoda were raided.

Besides, raids were carried out on three sawmills at Anatapur, Rupsa and Jamunai while four sawmills were raided in Basta area. Some parts of Balaipal block were also raided by the forest personnel. Later, the department could not sustain the raiding activities, encouraging sawmills and timber mafia to revive their activities.

In March, forest and Vigilance officials raided two illegal sawmills in Bahanaga area, and seized timber and machines worth Rs 8 lakh.