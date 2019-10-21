New Delhi: The Supreme Court allowed Muslim parties Monday, including the UP Sunni Wakf Board, to file their written note in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, in which they have submitted that the verdict will have ‘consequences’ for the future polity of the country.

A counsel for Muslim parties submitted before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that they be allowed to bring their written note on moulding of relief on record for the perusal of the five-judge Constitution bench which had reserved its verdict October 16 after conducting a 40-day-long hearing in the politically sensitive land dispute case.

A lawyer for the Muslim parties in the case said that various parties and the apex court registry had raised objection to the filing of the written note in sealed cover.

“We have now served our written note to all the parties on Sunday,” the lawyer said and asked the bench to direct its registry to take their note on record.

The bench which also comprise justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer, however, pointed out that the contents of the written note, filed in the sealed cover have already been reported in some sections of media.

Earlier the Muslim parties, including UP Sunni Wakf Board, issued a statement for the common public.

“The Muslim party contestants before this Hon’ble Court wish to state that: the decision by this Hon’ble Court, whichever way it goes, will impact future generations. It will also have consequences for the polity of this country,” the note prepared by senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Muslim parties, said.

It said that ‘this court’s decision may impact the minds of millions who are citizens of this country and who believe in constitutional values embraced by all when India was declared a republic on January 26, 1950’.

It said since the judgement will have far-reaching implications, it is for the court to consider the consequences of its historic judgement by moulding the relief in a fashion that will reflect the constitutional values that this great nation espouses.

It should be stated here that Saturday, the Hindu and Muslims parties had filed their written submissions in the Supreme Court with the counsel for the deity ‘Ram Lalla’ asserting that Hindus have been worshipping at the disputed area ‘since time immemorial’ and the birth place of the Lord Ram is ‘non-negotiable’.

Besides the deity other Hindu parties – Nirmohi Akhara and devotee Gopal Singh Visharad – had also filed their written note Saturday in this case.

