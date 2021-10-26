New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce Wednesday its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking independent probe into the Pegasus snooping matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had reserved order on September 13, saying it only wanted to know whether or not the Centre used the Pegasus spyware through illegal methods to allegedly snoop on citizens.

Citing national security, the Centre had refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

Press Trust of India