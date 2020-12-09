Mumbai: Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has emerged as the top Indian web series of 2020 according to IMDb. The list was released Wednesday.

The show is followed by Panchayat, Special OPS, Bandish Bandits, Mirzapur, Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side, Paatal Lok, High, Abhay and Aarya.

The year-end list is determined by IMDb user ratings, which is determined by users who rate films and TV shows on a 10-point scale.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s series Scam 1992 narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s book “The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away “. Pratik Gandhi is seen in the role of Harshad Mehta, the scam-tainted broker who was known as the Big Bull.

“Worldwide interest in Indian streaming series hit an all-time high this year,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO.

“In fact, our #1 user-rated Indian web series of this year, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has been so popular that it landed a top spot on the IMDb list of the Top 250 TV Series of all-time,” Needham added.

Scam 1992 is top Indian web show of 2020, followed by Panchayat, Special OPS: IMDb