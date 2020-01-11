Cuttack: The Vigilance Department sleuths who had arrested seven persons including some government employees in connection with misappropriation of funds during construction of a bridge over Taladanda canal, have begun a probe into alleged irregularities in the renovation of an outpatient department building at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here.

Complainant Achyuta Kumar Sahu had reminded the anti-graft wing recently in connection with the irregularities, said the sources.

Sahu had earlier submitted a complaint, containing 1,000 signatures, to the Vigilance Department and sought a probe into the renovation of the British-era OPD building at SCBMCH.

“We are looking into Sahu’s allegations with regard to the renovation of an OPD building at SCBMCH,” said Vigilance Cuttack division Superintendent of Police Sashi Bhusan Mishra.

According to the complaint, the Public Works department (PWD), Health department and the General Electrical Division (GED) had renovated the OPD building at SCBMCH by spending around Rs 1 crore in 2015.

The OPD wing was temporarily shifted to other building in the hospital to facilitate the renovation. Doctors once again resumed work at the British-era building after renovation work. However, the building was declared unsafe by the PWD November 11, 2016, around a year after the repair work, said the complainant.

Social activists have criticised the PWD and the hospital authorities for renovating the old OPD building by spending huge money.

The hospital authorities had then clarified that it was the duty of the PWD to ascertain the durability of a building. On the other hand, PWD officials have claimed that they were forced by SCBMCH authorities to repair the building.

The complainant had urged the Vigilance department to identify officials involved in the irregularities and take action against them. He had also demanded imposition of pecuniary penalty on the culprits.