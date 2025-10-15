Berhampur: The inter-medical college fest at Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur was suspended following an alleged assault on visiting students from Cuttack’s SCB Medical College late Monday night.

According to reports, several MKCG students allegedly attacked the SCB medical students while they were entering the campus. The injured students later filed a complaint at Baidyanathpur police station, prompting police to register a case and begin an investigation.

In response to the incident, MKCG Dean and Principal Prof. Dr Suchitra Das convened an emergency council meeting Tuesday afternoon, where the attack was strongly condemned. Dr Das expressed regret over the incident, saying such acts tarnish the college’s reputation and dignity.

For security reasons, the dean ordered the suspension of the fest. Protesting the cancellation, MKCG students staged a sit-in in front of the dean’s office, claiming that lakhs of rupees had already been spent on the event. The protest was later called off after discussions with college authorities.

The inter-medical fest, which began October 12, was scheduled to continue until October 19, with students from 14 medical colleges across Odisha participating.

Tension reportedly escalated around 1am when Burla Medical College students arrived; however, the situation was under control by the time the dean reached the spot.

The situation worsened when Cuttack students arrived around 2:30am and were allegedly pelted with stones, leaving several injured. The injured were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment before returning to Cuttack.

Following the suspension of the event, all visiting students were asked to leave the campus. Notably, two years ago, MKCG students attending a fest at Burla Medical College were similarly attacked under the pretext of a “welcome” event.