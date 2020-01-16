Rayagada: A 30-year-old man was found hanging Thursday morning from a ceiling rod in his house at Tikiri in Rayagada district Thursday morning.

Tikiri police identified him as Prashant Panda, a native of Jagannathpur village under Soro police limits in Balasore district but had been staying at a rented accommodation in Tikiri. He had a teacher at the Mankadjhola High School for the last seven years.

Panda was last seen Wednesday night. His neighbours first spotted his body hanging tied with his wife’s dupatta from the ceiling through the window and immediately informed the police.

The police after bringing the body down, send it to Kasipur community health centre (CHC) for post-mortem.

The police are yet to confirm if they have recovered any suicide note. However, an investigation has been launched to find out why Panda, whom locals described as amicable, took such a drastic step.

PNN