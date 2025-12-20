A small incident during a school function quickly turned into a moment that won millions of hearts. A schoolgirl’s hair suddenly caught fire mid-event, but her calm response prevented panic and brought the situation under control.

The incident occurred during a school ceremony when the student was standing on stage holding a candle. Suddenly, her hair caught fire. While panic would be a natural reaction, the girl neither screamed nor left the stage. Instead, she calmly extinguished the flames with her own hands, composed herself, and continued standing as if nothing had happened. The programme went on without interruption.

A video of the incident was later shared on Instagram by the girl’s maternal uncle, Kenneth Perez. He wrote that the video featured his niece being honoured at the school’s NJHS event. Describing it as a minor incident that could have escalated, he praised the dignity and presence of mind she showed in handling the situation. The clip quickly went viral, reaching millions.

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, calling her patience and self-control remarkable for someone so young. Many noted that even adults might panic in such circumstances, while others described the moment as a powerful example of presence of mind and calm under pressure.