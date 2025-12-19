A viral video showing a Chinese woman cleaning up her own mess on a subway train has gone viral, triggering widespread discussion on Indian civic sense and public behaviour. Many social media users contrasted her actions with what they believe might happen in similar situations in India.

Here’s the viral video:

The incident took place on the Suzhou Metro in China, where the woman accidentally dropped a cup of bubble tea while boarding the train. The drink spilled across the floor near the passenger seats. Without hesitation, she crouched down and attempted to clean the spill using tissues she had with her.

When the tissues proved insufficient, she removed her scarf and used it to soak up the remaining liquid, ensuring the floor was left clean. Fellow passengers looked on as she completed the task.

According to a report, Suzhou Metro authorities later traced the woman and invited her back to honour her gesture. She was presented with a replacement scarf along with a small gift as a mark of appreciation after the viral video spread online rapidly.

PNN & Agencies