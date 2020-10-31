Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday issued a fresh notification regarding reopening of schools in the state under Unlock 6.0 guidelines.

According to the latest notification, all schools in the state will remain closed till November 30.

The Office of Special Relief Commissioner and School and Mass Education Department will take a decision on the date of reopening of Classes from IX to XII in a graded manner after November 15 in consultation with all stakeholders.

In its earlier order, the state government had announced that all academic institutions will remain closed till November 30. However, Class IX to Class XII in all schools under the School and Mass Education Department will reopen from November 16.

Following activities were permitted:

Conduct of examinations (academic, competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. School and Mass Education Department/ Higher Education Department may permit teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside the Containment Zones only as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Education/ Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), GOI. Higher Education Institutions will be permitted to open only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory and experimental work. All training activities including skill and professional development were also allowed.

PNN