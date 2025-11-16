Bhubaneswar: The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) observed the Janajatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada here Saturday.

The event was graced by Laxman Kumar Mallick, Director, Scheduled Castes Welfare, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department; Sudhakar Sabaro, Director, SCSTRTI; Santosh Kumar Rath, Deputy Director (Admn), SCSTRTI; Prof Vijaya Upadhyaya, Santali language scholar and eminent educationist; Prof Manmath Kundu, former Principal of Rajdhani College; and Prof Ajay Kumar Tripathy, Principal of Government Science College, Chatrapur, among others. At the event, dignitaries spoke about the life, struggles, and courage of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Prof Upadhyaya highlighted the history of organised tribal revolts across Odisha. Prof Kundu noted that Birsa Munda’s movement was not only against colonial rule and zamindari oppression, but also against social and economic injustice.

Prof Tripathy presented a vivid account of Birsa Munda’s life and contributions. Speaking on the occasion, Sabaro stated that the true essence of celebrating Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas lies in embracing Birsa Munda’s ideals in daily life.

Mallick described Birsa Munda’s uprising against British rule as a reflection of the rich heritage and bravery of India’s tribal communities.

This year, the celebrations were held nationwide from November 1 to 15 to honour the rich tribal heritage, culture, and contributions to nation-building.

As part of the observance, a tree plantation drive was organised in memory of Birsa Munda.

Winners of the state-level drawing competition featuring tribal students from various districts were also felicitated. In addition, SCSTRTI employees, including peons, security guards, gardeners, electricians, and others, were honoured with Seva Sammana as part of the Janajatiya Gaurav Varsh celebrations, recognising their dedicated daily service to the institution.

Under the ST, SC Development, Minorities & Backwards Classes Welfare department, SCSTRTI and Odisha State Tribal Museum organised a series of special events, including a Bhagwan Birsa Munda pavilion, an art exhibition on his life and struggles, a photo display on the lifestyle and culture of Odisha’s tribal communities, a showcase of Kulis tribe weaving, and a painting exhibition.

Museum visits were also organised for school and college students to deepen their understanding of Odisha’s tribal heritage. The day-long celebration highlighted the rich cultural legacy of tribal communities and reaffirmed their invaluable contribution to the nation.