Bhubaneswar: Eye-catching sculptures and artworks installed at Rail Sadan, the headquarters of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) here, have been made from scrap and waste material, officials said.

These art installations are made of discarded scrap metals, nut bolts and welded into beautiful creations, they said.

The scrap materials from diesel engines (loco) like Cam Gear, cylinder liner, exhaust manifold, aftercooler cooling tube, piston carriers with rods, spring, centrifuge covers, airbox cover, released rods of baggy filters, bearing, bolt heads, end plates and filter nets have been utilised to make these art forms, they said.

“Passers-by on the street in front of Rail Sadan at Bhubaneswar will definitely get attracted to the new form of artwork which will give the message of a meaningful activity and promoting and practising environmental awareness through utilisation of waste materials,” ECoR said in a statement.

Employees in their leisure time are now taking interest to beautify their premises by making sculptures of different animals, people and culture, vehicles and other innovations in the form of artwork from the waste scrap materials produced from the workshop at diesel loco shed at Visakhapatnam, it said.

Some of the art materials made of waste materials have also been placed at Visakhapatnam station, Visakhapatnam railway stadium and Diesel Loco Shed. Similar art make will also be placed at Araku Railway Station, very shortly, it added.

