Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam released this season’s first flood water into the River Mahanadi Thursday. The authorities released the excess water through sluice gate 7 of Left Spillway of the dam at around 10.05 AM.

Superintending Engineer of Hirakud Dam Circle, Burla Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty said that due to heavy rainfall in the upstream of the dam in the last 24 hours the inflow of water into the reservoir was 1,34,656 cusec and the outflow was 15, 458 cusec.

As a result of which the inflow water in lower stream areas are like 30,000 cusec in Belgaon, 70.396 cusec in Parthal, 1,21,600 cusec in Khairamala, 1.11 lakh cusec in Baramula and 37,000 cusec in Mundali.

This year the monsoon reached Odisha on the scheduled time, for which the water level in Hirakud dam has increased. Due to this, the dam released this season’s first flood water in June by breaking the previous year’s records. Generally, Hirakud releases its first flood water towards the month of August.

Notably, there are 64 sluice gates including 24 on the right and 40 on the left side of the dam to release flood water. Each sluice gate has the capacity to discharge 16,440 cusec of water when reservoir level, also termed as danger level, is 630 ft.

This apart, there are 34 crest gates, 13 on the right and 21 on left side, which have the potential to discharge 16,238 cusec of water, each at the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

PNN