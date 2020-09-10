Bhawanipatna: In a bid to avoid large congregation during ‘Khandabasa Yatra’ in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Kalahandi district, the district administration Thursday clamped Section 144 of the CrPC around the temple of Goddess Lankeswari in Junagarh. Notably, the ‘Khandabasa Yatra’ of Goddess Lankeswari will start from Friday. For this the prohibitory order within the radius of 500 metres of the temple will remain in force from 2.00pm of Thursday to 6.00am Saturday.

The administration has clarified that the decision has been taken in view of the public interest amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Khandabasa Yatra at Lankeswari Pitha of Junagarh is an important festival in Kalahandi district. It is celebrated every year during the Odia month of Ashwina (September-October).

Goddess Lankeshwari has been the deity of the Royal families of this region including the Chidakanaga, Gangas and Naga.

It is believed that originally the Goddess was the protector of Lanka, the kingdom of Ravana and was known as Lankini and Lanka Devi. The Banka Paikas (a fighting clan) of Junagarh brought her here after defeating the king of Lanka. Since then, she has been worshipped with due reverence ever since as the Goddess of war against the enemy.

PNN