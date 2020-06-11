Khurda: In a bid to avoid public congregation at premises of Goddess Barunei and Goddess Ugratara temples in Khurda district due to the auspicious occasion of ‘Raja’, the district administration will reportedly impose Section 144 around the two temples.

The restriction will be in force from June 14 to June 20 i.e. till the completion of ‘Raja’ festival.

‘Raja’ is a three-day-long festival celebrated in Odisha. The first day is known as ‘Pahili Raja’ and the second day is celebrated as ‘Mithuna Sankrati’ which signifies beginning of the solar month of ‘Mithuna’ which signals the start of rainy season. The third day is ‘Bhu daaha’ or ‘Basi Raja’.

However, the fourth day after the ‘Raja’ festival is known as ‘Mahalaxmi Snana’ or ‘Basumati Snana’.

Many people gather at premises of both Barunei and Ugratara temples to celebrate ‘Raja’ and enjoy the natural beauty near the temple. Meat is also served as offerings to the Goddess in both the temple.

To avoid any type of breaking of COVID-19 guidelines during the festival the district administration has decided to impose Sec-144 restriction around both the temples.

PNN