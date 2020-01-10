Bhubaneswar: The garden of Lok Seva Bhavan (Secretariat) will be open for general public for five days in January.

Interested persons can visit the garden, which is endowed with a variety of flowers, January 11 (Saturday) and January 12 (Sunday), January 19 (Sunday), January 25 (Saturday) and January 26 (Sunday and Republic Day) between 3 pm and 5:30 pm. The visitors will need to enter the premises through Gate No. 1 of the Secretariat building, said a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Notably, the Raj Bhavan garden has been already been opened to public between 2.30 pm and 5:00 pm from January 5 to January 19 including Sundays and holidays. Schoolchildren can visit the garden till January 21 between 8.30 am and 10:00 am.