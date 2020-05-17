Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, Commissionerate Police Sunday detained a 67-year-old person on the charges of sexually assaulting a stray dog late Saturday night here. The accused elderly person Padmanav worked as a security guard at a residential apartment in Infocity area of the city.

According to sources, a resident of the housing society while strolling around the apartment along with his pet spotted the accused who was sexually assaulting the stray dog inside the premises Saturday night. He along with two other security guards soon reached the spot and rescued the dog. Later, upon receipt of information, Animal Welfare Trust Ekamra, a city-based non government organisation engaged in Animal welfare, rushed to place.

Later, the chairperson of the organisation lodged a complaint in this regard with the Infocity police station. Police Sunday detained the accused security guard and send the dog for medical examination. Police have started investigations into the issue after registering a case (70/20) under Section 377 of the IPC and 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Meanwhile, sources in the police claimed that the accused while denying the charges told police that he used to feed and play with the animal every day.