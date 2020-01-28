Malkangiri: The Swabhiman area in Malkangiri district Monday turned into a virtual fortress after thousands of security personnel were deployed there in the wake of violent clashes between villagers and Maoists at Janturai leading to the death of a ultra in stone-pelting.

The Maoists reportedly torched the houses of villagers in Jodamba in retaliation for the death of one of their colleagues and injury of another that spread panic in the locality.

About 1,000 jawans kept patrolling the 20-km stretch between Jantapai and Jodamba to strike possible Maoist backlash in the region.

District Collector and Superintendent of Police met at Hantalguda BSF camp people who were rendered homeless after their houses were torched. They promised to help rebuild their houses and look after their security.

The villagers in Jodamaba, Sindhiguda, Janturai, and Tikarguda have resolved to take on Maoists for their attacks. They are also cooking and resting at a single camp after the clashes.

Earlier, the two Maoists were pelted with stones by angry villagers at Janturai under Papermetla police limits in Malkangiri district late Saturday night leading to Maoist backlash.

According to sources, the two Maoists reached Janturai and ordered the villagers to refrain from celebrating Republic Day in protest against the construction of a road in the area. The ultras are also reported to have fired in the air to scare the villagers away.

Meanwhile, some irate villagers pelted stones at the duo killing one of them on the spot. The deceased Maoist has been identified as Ganga Madkami, militia commander of Gumma area committee and the critically injured ultra as Jipro Hatrika who is being treated in the DHH at Malkangiri.

Both the Maoists were reported to be involved in a series of incidents. Rewards of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 1 lakh were declared on their heads respectively.

However, in an act of revenge and following the face-off between Maoists and villagers of Janturai Saturday, the Maoist had torched 10 houses Sunday night.

The ultras also allegedly set more than 10 motorbikes of villagers on fire while they were asleep. This comes in the wake of clashes between the armed Maoist cadres and the villagers in the intervening night of January 25-26 (Saturday night).

The Maoists attacked the villagers for supporting developmental works of the government in the region. The villagers, on being challenged by Maoists, retaliated with their traditional weapons.

PNN