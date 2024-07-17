Puri: Elaborate security arrangements were made in the seaside town of Puri where around 15 lakh people are expected to congregate Wednesday evening to witness the sibling deities Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath in ‘Suna Besha’ or gold attire, officials said.

Around 5,700 police personnel have been deployed in the town, they said.

The three chariots were parked in front of the ‘Singhadwar’ of the 12th-century shrine where the idols of the deities, decorated with about 208kg of gold jewellery, would be kept.

Devotees would be able to witness the deities in the gold attire from 5pm to 11pm, officials said.

One-way entry has been set up for the devotees, beginning from the Market Crossing, they said.

“Anyone requiring any assistance should contact 24×7 Puri Police helpline 112,” police said.

PTI