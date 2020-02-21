Bangalore: A sedition case has been filed against a young woman in this city after she raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It should be stated here that Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, was present at the demonstration. He however, distanced himself and his AIMIM from the sloganeering. He said, “We, in no way, support our enemy nation Pakistan.”

The young woman, identified as Amulya, is seen in a video urging the crowd to shout ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan at the event organised under the banner of ‘Save Constitution’. In the video it is seen Owaisi and two others, who organised the protests, rush to stop her from raising such slogans, they even try to take away the microphone from her hand. “Kya bol rahein hain aap (What are you saying)?” the AIMIM chief is heard telling Amulya as she persists.

The woman was arrested Thursday evening and a sedition case has been filed against her. “We have registered a suo moto case against her under sections 124A(sedition), 153A&B (promoting enmity between different groups) and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration),” senior police officer B Ramesh told reporters. She was denied bail later and sent to three-day judicial custody. The matter will come up for hearing in a local court again Monday.

Attacking the AIMIM and Owaisi, the Karnataka unit of BJP tweeted: “Anti-CAA Activist Amulya Leona shouts PAKISTAN ZINDABAD in the presence of AIMIM Chief @asadowaisi at Bangalore.. Truth is that protests against #CAA are a joint venture between Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by @INCIndia. Those who support Pakistan should go there forever.”

Owaisi, however, clarified that his party had no links with the woman. “Neither me nor the has any link with her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India,” the AIMIM MP said.

JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha claimed that the woman was sent by rivals to disrupt the event. He said that the woman, was not in the list of speakers and demanded that the police investigate the matter seriously. He also said that it is not clear that how the woman landed on stage.

Agencies