Bhubaneswar: At the tender age of 14, kids usually prepare for the school examination or competitions. But Meghali Malabika of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has left the biggest stars of the state surprised with her impeccable knowledge about 197 different countries across the world. Meghali, also dubbed as the ‘Human Atlas’, has featured on the new show Young Genius that recognizes and celebrates child prodigies. has got many compliments from the celebrities hailing from Odisha.

The 14-year-old Meghali has left people surprised with her knowledge about 197 different countries.

The teen wonder, who aspires to be a scientist, says geography is her favourite subject. “Due to my interest, dedication and practice, I have gained this knowledge in geography.”

The‘ Google Girl’ and ‘Human Search Engine’ are her other monikers for having so much information at her fingertips.

“My sources of inspiration are my father and mother. Since I was four years old, my father has been encouraging and teaching me several topics related to geography,” said Meghali.

Ollywood stars like Sabyasachi Mishra, Aakash Dasnayak, Anu Chowdhury, Bhumika Dash, and Debadutta, athlete Anshika Routray and international chess player Padmini Rout have applauded Meghali for her achievement.

When Meghali was 10 years old, she entered the India Book of Records for naming 1,000 rivers of the world in 9 minutes, 1,000 cities of the world in 10 minutes, and 1,000 geographical bodies of the earth in 12 minutes.

The ‘Young Genius’ programme will be aired on News18 India at 7 pm Saturday.

PNN/Agencies