Baripada: A 26-year-old woman died and her male companion sustained burn injuries after they self-immolated themselves at an agricultural field in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Saturday, police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Bharati Patra of Khiching village, while the critically injured man is Harishankar Acharya (38) of Rairangpur.

According to police, the incident took place around 8:30am at Khiching village.

Eyewitnesses said both of them poured petrol and set themselves on fire in the middle of a field in front of Khiching College.

Though both of them were rushed to Sukrili Community Health Centre, Bharati was declared dead on arrival, and Harishankar was shifted to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition.

The reason for the suicide bid is unclear, but were are investigating it, Rairang police station in-charge Anadi Charan Patayat said.

