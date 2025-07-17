Bhubaneswar: The state Tourism department has launched the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme (Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana – BNTYY) for the financial year 2025–26, aimed at facilitating pilgrimage opportunities for senior citizens across the state. Announcing the scheme at a press conference held Wednesday at the Panthanivas Auditorium in Bhubaneswar, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida invited eligible beneficiaries to apply. She informed that each eligible senior citizen will be able to avail the benefit of this scheme once in their lifetime. The scheme will be implemented in collaboration with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

All details, including eligibility and the application process, are available on the official Tourism department website: dot.odisha.gov.in. Citizens aged between 60 and 75 years, irrespective of caste or religion, are eligible. In the case of senior citizen couples, either one must be above 60 years of age. Those in the 70–75 age group may take one attendant above 18 years with them during the journey. Applicants must submit one valid document for address, age, identity, or category proof, as per norms prescribed by the Government of India or the state government. Documents such as MGNREGS Job Card, Antyodaya Card, Annapurna Card, Old Age Pension Card, Widow Pension Card, or Ration Card under NFSA (bearing the applicant’s name and age) will be accepted as proof of financial status (EWS category) and must be attached with the application. Applications will be accepted from July 17 to August 15, both online and offline.

Offline submissions can be made at block or district administration offices. A district-level screening committee will verify the applications. District Collectors will select beneficiaries based on district-wise quotas. In case the number of applications exceeds the quota, a lottery system will be used for final selection. Additionally, a waiting list (20 per cent) will be prepared to accommodate potential dropouts. The government will arrange transportation from the applicant’s village to the railway station and back. During the pilgrimage, IRCTC will manage lodging, transportation, meals, travel guides, group escorts, travel insurance, and medical facilities. Each pilgrimage trip is expected to last five nights and six days.

The BNTYY was launched by the state government February 1, 2016, to facilitate pilgrimage opportunities for senior citizens from all districts of the state. So far, over 37,555 senior citizens from various districts have benefited from 40 pilgrimage batches organised under the scheme, visiting prominent destinations such as Madurai, Rameshwaram, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Ajmer, Pushkar, Tirupati Balaji, Vellore, Srikalahasti, Shirdi, Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Velankanni, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Dakshineswar Kali (Kolkata), Kamakhya, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, and others. In the financial year 2024–25, a total of 7,967 senior citizens undertook the pilgrimage in 10 batches to destinations including Shirdi, Nashik, Dakshineswar Kali (Kolkata), Kamakhya, Ayodhya, and Varanasi. Each batch comprises 800 travellers, including 775 pilgrims and 25 escort officers.