Bhawanipatna: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday raided multiple places in connection with allegation against a senior clerk of Kalahandi DRDA on charges of him amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Haraprasad Achari, serving as the senior clerk of Kalahandi DRDA.

According to a vigilance officer, acting on the allegations against the senior clerk, a team of the anti-corruption wing carried out the raid at his residence at Ramanagarpada here, parental house at Mandara Bagichapada and office. As many as three teams of the Koraput Vigilance Division carried out the raids, during which cash, gold jewellery and several documents were seized from his possession.

During the raid, they seized several incriminating documents. The details regarding the total value of assets owned by the clerk would be ascertained after the completion of the raids, informed an official. The raid was under way at the time last report came in.

PNN