Bolangir: Vigilance officials Saturday conducted simultaneous raids at the residences and office of a senior clerk of Puintala block in Bolangir district on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Bolangir and Sambalpur Vigilance teams carried out searches on Rabindra Kumar Mohanty’s residence at Sagarpada in the town, house at Dihamal village under Gudvela block and his office chamber in Puintala.

So far, gold ornaments, ATM cards, several bank passbooks and land documents have been seized. However, the exact value of his moveable and immovable properties was yet to be ascertained as the operation was still going on at the time of filing this report.

Notably, Vigilance sleuths had conducted simultaneous raids at the properties of Kishore Chandra Pradhan, who works as an eye technician at Padampur sub-divisional hospital in Bargarh district August 4 on similar charges.

One of the most talked-about Vigilance raids is the anti-corruption wing officials’ simultaneous raids on the properties of Biranchi Narayan Sahoo July 30, who was then working as private secretary to member, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) in Bhubaneswar. Later he was arrested. Subsequently, the state government ordered compulsory retirement for him.

PNN