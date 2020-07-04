Bhubaneswar: A senior IPS officer on state government’s duty at Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi has fallen prey to the fraudsters. A case has been lodged at Chandrasekharpur police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, Ravi Kant.

According to sources, Delhi-based Rajesh Ambwani, the fraudster, came in contact with Kant, who is currently deployed as the resident commissioner at the Chief Resident Commissioner’s (CRC) office in New Delhi. Ambwani along with his aides has allegedly duped Kant of Rs 2,10,000 on the pretext of providing a flat/plot in Bhubaneswar.

Ambwani, who identified himself as a real estate developer, had told Kant that his firm was undertaking several real estate projects in Bhubaneswar and that many such projects were completed.

Kant had given Ambwani two cheques of Rs 1, 18,900 and Rs 91,000 October 25, 2017. The fraudsters withdrew the amount from a New Delhi branch of a nationalised bank February 1 and March 8, 2018 respectively.

However, Ambwani and aides started avoiding Kant after receiving the amount. They neither availed the flat or land nor responded to Kant’s phone calls. They even reportedly threatened Kant of dire consequences if he asks for the refund of the amount.

Kant lodged a complaint with the Chandarasekharpur police June 2, 2020.

When contacted, Kant refused to comment on the issue.

The IIC of Chandrasekharpur police station, Biswaranjan Nayak said, “We have registered a case on the basis of the complaint filed by Ravi Kant. However, both the parties are trying to settle the issue amicably.”