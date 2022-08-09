Los Angeles: Has the time finally arrived for her to announce her retirement from tennis. Serena Williams doesn’t like the word ‘retirement’ but while writing a story for fashion magazine ‘Vogue’ the legendary tennis player has hinted at retirement and possibly the announcement will come just ahead of the year’s last Grand Slam, the US Open.

“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution,” Serena Williams wrote. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family,” Serena added.

The tennis icon also wrote that for her ‘the hardest thing I could ever imagine would be quitting tennis. I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I am ready for what’s next’.

It should be stated here that Serena is currently playing at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada. In her first round match, Serena defeated Spain’s Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. It was her first victory in 430 days in the professional circuit.

There also she hinted at retirement while speaking after the match. “I love playing, though… but, you know, I can’t do this forever. Sometimes you just want to try your best to enjoy the moments, and do the best that you can. That best at times is not working for me anymore.

Serena also said that her daughter Olympia is ‘wanting to be a big sister’. “I’ve never allowed tennis and family to get mixed up, my priorities have been clear. And it is time I listen to Olympia,” Serena wrote.

“But I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis. Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry. I know that a lot of people are excited about and look forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way,” Serena added.