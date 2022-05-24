Bolangir: The recent series mishaps near the RTO Square in Bolangir district that killed one person and injured two others critically was pre-planned, said superintendent of police (SP) Nitin Kusalkar while addressing a presser Monday. Kusalkar said, “The death of a youth in road mishap near RTO Square was a preplanned murder. We have registered a murder case in this connection.” The matter came to the fore after the CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media.

The deceased was identified as Srikant Bagh, 30, the pillion rider, and the injured as Sanu Nayak, a hotel owner who was riding the bike. The mini truck driver, Chittaranjan Mohanty, the key accused, was also injured in the incident.

He is undergoing treatment under police custody in a private hospital near Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH). Sources said family members of Sanu and Chittaranjan were at loggerheads over acquisition of IDCO and government lands following which the latter hatched a plan to eliminate the former.

On the fateful day, Chittaranjan rammed the mini truck into the motorcycle near the RTO office. The collision left Srikant dead and Sanu critically injured. Accused Chittaranjan also fractured his leg in the mishap.

Chittaranjan had earlier claimed that he was standing at the RTO Square when the mishap occurred. However, a few locals who witnessed the accident from close quarters smelt something unusual from Chittaranjan’s activity. “Though initially, it appeared like an accident, later it was learnt that it was actually a pre-planned conspiracy to kill Sanu using the vehicle and give it the colour of an accident,” SP added.

Based on a complaint by Sanu’s father, Therubali police detained Chittaranjan when he was trying to flee Visakhapatnam. Apart from Chittaranjan, the police have detained two of his associates and interrogating them in the custody. It was alleged that a similar accident was plotted to eliminate Sanu’s brother Bhuban too. The series accidents occurred at RTO Office Square on National Highway-26 at 11:26am Saturday. The mini truck (OR-03A-5390) from Titlagarh end came rushing at a great speed, rammed the bike, hit a roadside tree and then a cow and finally a truck.