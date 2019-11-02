It is always a challenge for men to make a mark as a classical dancer in a country like India where gender stereotypes dictate the choice of profession. However, after having performed in more than 20 countries and at several national and international events, acclaimed Odissi dancer Pankaj Kumar Pradhan has not only proved his critics wrong but also has set a benchmark for his successors. In a candid conversation with Orissa POST, he shares his journey as a dancer and his platonic relationship with Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe.

“This dance form demands devotion, which is the only way to attain spiritual growth and to connect with Lord Jagannath,” says the Puri-based dancer. Pankaj has performed at all major dance festivals of the state – Konark Dance Festival, Mukteswar Dance Festival, International Odissi Dance Festival and Dhauli Dance Festival, winning accolades from all corners.

A disciple of Aruna Mohanty, Pankaj says, “I believe Odissi has a direct connection with Lord Jagannath. Being an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath, I worship this dance form. My relationship with Odissi is like that of a fish with water. Odissi mirrors the rich heritage of the state and the philosophy of its presiding deity Lord Jagannath.”

Pankaj got inclined towards Odissi when he was in Class VI. Born in a family of educationists, Pankaj was the black sheep in his family. One of his uncle’s friends, Bijay Jena, a prominent name in the Odia music circuit, played a pivotal role in motivating Pankaj to make a career in Odissi dance.

“Jena sir, who was then a professor at Utkal Sangeeta Mahavidyalaya and secretary of Odisha Sangeeta Natak Akademi, advised me to take up Odissi dancing. I took his advice seriously and got myself enrolled at Regional Chandrasekhar Kalamandir, founded by Odissi exponent late Gangadhar Pradhan. There I learnt the nuances of Odissi from dancer Bijay Kumar Sahu. After Class X, I shifted to Bhubaneswar and took admission in Utkal Sangeeta Mahavidyalaya to secure a bachelor’s degree in music. Simultaneously, I took admission at Odissa Dance Academy to hone my skills under the aegis of Odissi exponents like Aruna Mohanty and Pabitra Kumar Pradhan,” says Pankaj.

Recalling a memorable incident, Pankaj says, “I still have fond memories of my first international tour. I never thought of going abroad in my lifetime. In 2008, a group of Odissi dancers, including me, led by dancer Gangadhar Pradhan visited China. I had the privilege to perform alongside Aruna Mohanty. The spectators were left spellbound with our performance and gave us a standing ovation. Since then, I have travelled to countries like Singapore, Malaysia, the US, Germany, China, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.”

Pankaj says that he was initially under the impression that Odissi is not so popular globally. However, he was proved wrong after getting overwhelming response from the audiences in different countries. “I was surprised to see their interest in learning Odissi, which is an alien dance form in their country,” he adds.

Ask him to define Odissi, and he says, “I am not qualified enough to define Odissi. The only thing I believe is that I am just a student of a dance form which has a glorious past and I will continue to learn till my last breath.”

Pankaj often enacts various mythological characters on stage during his performances, which most of the time leave the audience speechless. However, the performances that stand out, he says, are the ones where he performs Lord Jagannath.

Pankaj is also a B-grade Doordarshan artiste, a junior scholarship holder and an ICCR-empanelled artiste. “Besides popularising Odissi across the globe, I want to groom dancers at my institute Odissi Dance Creations, who would be ready to dedicate their life to this art form. I am happy that the mindset of the people is changing. When I was a kid, people hardly used to send their children to learn Odissi. Today, many parents are taking active interest in Odissi, which is a good sign. My advice to aspiring dancers is to worship the dance form without thinking of the result.”

