Tapi: Seven persons, including four children, drowned when a boat carrying 13 persons capsised in Ukai dam reservoir in this district of south Gujarat’s, police said Wednesday.

The accident occurred Tuesday evening when the boat capsized due to strong winds near Bhintkhurd village in Uchchhal tehsil, an official added. Bodies of the deceased, who all hailed from Sundarpura village, were fished out in a search operation that continued till Wednesday afternoon. While bodies of two deceased were recovered late on Tuesday, five were fished out Wednesday, he added.

The victims were returning from a picnic on an islet in Ukai dam when the mishap occurred. Eyewitnesses also said that the boat was overloaded and that may have been one of the reasons it capsized.

The last rites of all the deceased, including children in the age group of five to 14 years, were performed at Sundarpura village Wednesday, said another official.

