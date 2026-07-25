Balangir: Excise officials in Balangir district seized 700 kg cannabis concealed in a maize-laden truck Friday and arrested two men allegedly involved in transporting the contraband from Kandhamal district to Bihar.

The truck was intercepted near Sinkhaman forest under Balangir Sadar police limits following a tip-off that a consignment of cannabis was being smuggled from Phulbani. The contraband was hidden beneath a load of maize in the 12-wheeler truck, officials said.

The arrested suspects were identified as Navpreet Singh of Punjab and Safnam Singh of Bihar. Acting on reliable intelligence, the Balangir Excise department, under the supervision of Excise Superintendent Annapurna Rath, set up a checkpoint near the forest.

As the truck was stopped, the suspects allegedly attempted to flee after abandoning the vehicle. Excise personnel chased and apprehended both men. The truck and the cannabis were seized, and the accused were taken into custody.

Officials said further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the smuggling network and trace the source and intended recipients of the consignment. Police and Excise authorities suspect the seizure is linked to an organised interstate drug trafficking operation.