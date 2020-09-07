Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre Monday predicted light to moderate rains in many districts across the state for the next four days.

As per the latest bulletin issued by IMD regional centre this morning, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning will occur in a few districts across the state under the influence of active south-west monsoon.

The districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Balasore will witness rainfall Monday.

There will be a decline in rainfall activity Tuesday, with light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Kandhamal.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of north interior Odisha.

Rainfall activity will again increase Thursday with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Angul and Dhenkanal, the IMD weather bulletin added.

PNN