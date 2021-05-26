Bhubaneswar: Severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ is likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours. IMD, New Delhi informed this in its hourly bulletin issued 2:30 pm Wednesday.

The IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north interior Odisha during the next 24 hours and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Odisha during the next 12 hours.

The wind speed will decrease gradually becoming 80-90 km/h, gusting to 100 km/h during the next three hours and 60-70 km/h gusting to 80 km/h during the subsequent six hours, informed the bulletin.

Regarding the storm surge, the bulletin mentioned that during the next two hours, tidal waves of height of 1-2 metres above the astronomical tide are likely to inundate low-lying areas in Balasore and Bhadrak districts. The height of the waves will decrease gradually thereafter, it informed.

Meanwhile, SRC Pradeep Jena informed that cyclone ‘Yaas’ completed its landfall process.

PNN