Bengaluru: The Karnataka CID’s SIT continued grilling former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s son JD(S) MLA HD Revanna Monday, even as he refused to sign the statement prepared by the authorities.

HD Revanna was arrested Saturday in connection with the kidnapping case registered against him by the son of one of the victims who was seen being sexually abused by Prajwal Revanna in the videos that were leaked.

The episode has stirred a huge controversy in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Voting for the 14 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled to be conducted Tuesday (May 7).

His son Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting JD(S) MP and NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency is the prime accused in the sex videos case.

Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and a Blue Corner notice has been issued against him.

According to sources, HD Revanna, in the custody of SIT, is refusing to sign the statement prepared by the authorities and is claiming that he is being framed in the case.

HD Revanna maintains that he has no connection with the kidnapping of the victim.

The SIT has also recorded the statements of the second accused in the kidnap case, Satish Babu and HD Revanna’s PA Rajgopal.

The victim’s son has said in his complaint to the police that Satish Babu, who is HD Revanna’s relative, took the victim on his bike on the behest of the MLA.

The development had taken place after the video containing the footage of the lady being sexually assaulted by Prajwal Revanna surfaced. Rajgopal had allegedly kept the lady in his farm house as per the direction of HD Revanna.

Sources explained that the SIT will further grill HD Revanna, based on the statements by other accused in the case.

HD Revanna is in the custody of the SIT till May 8.

The court is likely to take up his bail petition only after May 8, considering the developments surrounding the case.

HD Revanna, Sunday had said that there was no evidence against him in the sex video scandal kidnapping case and that it was a “conspiracy” against him.

“Without evidence, I have been targeted… All allegations against me are false. My arrest has been made out of ill-intention,” he claimed.

“The case was lodged April 28, then, they did not have any evidence. Later, the fake evidence was created May 2 and I was fixed,” he alleged.