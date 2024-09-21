Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Association Saturday called for the immediate withdrawal of the suspension orders on five police personnel allegedly involved in the “torture” of an Army officer and “sexual harassment” of his fiancée at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

Describing the incident as “unfortunate,” association organising secretary Umesh Chandra Sahu said, “As investigation is ongoing, there is no reason to suspend the five police personnel. They should not be suspended until proven guilty.”

Addressing a press conference in Cuttack, Sahu insisted that the suspension orders be revoked immediately and the personnel be reinstated.

A group of retired police officers also met Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda to voice similar concerns.

Retired officer Suryamani Tripathy remarked, “There is no point in suspending police personnel before they are found guilty. We will approach the DGP, Home Secretary, and the Chief Minister to demand the withdrawal of the suspensions.”

Another former officer cautioned against undermining the morale of the police force by suspending colleagues even before they were found guilty.

The call for the reinstatement of the cops came just a day after the father of the woman demanded the arrest and dismissal of police cops involved, accusing them of violating several laws by detaining an Army officer and assaulting his fiancée in custody.

DGP YB Khurania Thursday suspended the five police personnel, including the former IIC of Bharatpur police station, Dinakrushna Mishra, on charges of gross misconduct against the Army Major and his fiancée.

Besides Mishra, the other suspended police personnel are sub-inspector Baisalini Panda, ASI Salilamayee Sahoo, ASI Sagarika Rath, and Constable Balaram Hansda.

They were all present at the police station when the couple were tortured, officials said.

PTI