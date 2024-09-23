Mumbai: Actress Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, set the internet ablaze on Monday with stunning glimpses from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a chic white tube short dress and elegantly complemented by a striking red cape, she exuded confidence and style, captivating her fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz, who boasts 18.5 million followers, shared a stunning array of photos showcasing her in a chic white tube short dress paired with a striking red cape. Her glam makeup look featured shimmering golden eyeshadow, perfectly contoured and highlighted cheeks, and a wet hairstyle that added to her allure.

She completed the ensemble with a silver choker neckpiece, chunky rings, and bangles, effortlessly embodying a blend of elegance and modern flair that captivated her fans.

In the caption she posted two red heart emojis. The post was liked by actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “She is red hot”, “hotness overloaded”, “Hotty gill”, and “Khubsurat”.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’.

She has been a part of films like ‘Kala Shah Kala’, ‘Daaka’, ‘Honsla Rakh’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, and most recently ‘Thank You for Coming’.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled– ‘Maar Kar Gayi’, ‘Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan’, ‘Je Haan Ni Karni’, ‘Putt Sardaran De’, ‘Lakh Laanhta’, ‘Viah Da Chaa’, ‘Jatt Jaan Vaarda’, ‘Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna’, ‘Jatti Hadd Sekhdi’, ‘Gunday Ik Vaar Fer’, ‘Peg Paun Wele’, ‘Gedi Route’, ‘Shona Shona’, and ‘Habit’.

The diva will be seen in a special appearance in the upcoming movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11.

She also has ‘Sab First Class’ in the pipeline.