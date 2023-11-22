Mumbai: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Dunki has dropped its new single ‘Lutt Gaya’ in its ‘Drop 2’, featuring SRK going footloose as a hopeless romantic for Taapsee Pannu in a groove-laden Punjabi dance track.

Sung by Arijit Singh, who almost sounds a bit like Mika Singh at times, it is a guns blazing typical film song which really is perfect for dancing as well conveying one’s romance, even if it is hopeless and one-sided.

Composed by Pritam, ‘Lutt Gaya’ features all the essence of a very typical Bollywood song in full Punjabi style, fusing bhangra, film music, and some pop.

The video on the other hand is mainly SRK dreaming up a whole filmy style dance where he goes footloose, dancing on the streets as he walks with Taapsee and says how she has stolen his heart.

In addition, the music video apart from these two also features some other members of his ‘ullu ke patthe’ gang while he eats with them, daydreaming of marrying her.

There is also a very clever and subtle kind of commentary in the video as flags of countries such as the UK, Canada, and Australia are featured in the back as well in the shirts of some background actors, which is a clever jibe at how people in Punjab always strive to go to these countries.

While the darker part of the film is not unveiled in the least, there are also snippets of him comically teaching Taapsee how to wrestle, and almost getting kissed by Boman Irani.

Apart from having the very typical melodies of film music which the song doesn’t even attempt to hide, it is unapologetically embracing the Punjabi flair.

The production is also beautifully done, and instead of being overblown unlike most Bollywood tracks, the song is very well produced with a lot of restraint used in a song so packed with a dance style.

Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a socio-political dramedy, featuring a saga of love and friendship that brings together five wildly disparate stories, mixing up rib-tickling comedy with a lot of bleakness and action.

A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production, the film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-produced by him alongside Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release December 22, 2023.