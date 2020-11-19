New Delhi: From spending time in Hauz Khas Village to ordering food from a local joint, Gauri Khan has some fond memories of Delhi. Now Gauri Khan and her husband, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are offering a rare opportunity to a lucky couple. The couple has the chance for overnight stay at the newly-redesigned home of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri here.

The two have signed up as ‘Airbnb’ hosts. They hail from Delhi itself. They are allowing a once-in-a-lifetime stay for two in their redecorated pad. The redesigned pads are filled with personal keepsakes and mementos from their many travels around the world.

Gauri said the home, where her family still resides, is a reflection of her and Shah Rukh’s journey together as a couple. They said that their children Aryan, 23, Suhana, 20, and AbRam, seven have also spent time inside the house.

“This home of ours is where my parents live, where my mom lives. It’s all about that… We have made this ‘nostalgia wall’, where we have these collectibles, like Aryan’s first badminton racket, Suhana’s make-up brushes, AbRam’s first birthday gift,” Gauri told this agency.

“There are too many lovely memories of all these years and they are all in that room. I have displayed it over there. This house has been designed over the years, so it is exciting. Whenever I go back there are so many cherishing memories,” Gauri added.

The campaign is titled ‘Home with Open Arms’. It is a homage to Shah Rukh’s signature pose. The campaign was launched November 18. Indian fans can apply for a chance to win the overnight stay which will take place on February 13, 2021.

Gauri said her stays in ‘Airbnb’ properties across the globe prompted her decision to showcase her house as a designer.

“For me, the collaboration is about design. It is about me as a designer, who has experienced living in Airbnb homes all over the world. We have stayed in Milan, Los Angeles. I’m extremely fascinated with the whole concept. It is a wonderful experience,” Gauri pointed out.

Also read: The reason why Shah Rukh Khan feels like a dwarf in front of Amitabh Bachchan: Read on for details

To win the campaign, guests have to share what an ‘open arms welcome’ means to them by November 30 on Airbnb’s website. The winners will be announced December 15.

During their stay, the guests will experience a curated itinerary developed by Gauri. They will also enjoy a meal, including Shah Rukh’s favourite dishes. They will watch the superstar’s favourite films and his biggest hits as well as receive personalised souvenirs from the family.

Both Shah Rukh and Gauri spent a significant time of their growing up years in Delhi. Then they moved to Mumbai with the actor trying to make his mark in the Hindi film industry.

Gauri said she still feels connected to Delhi and has some beautiful memories associated with the city. “One of my favourite places was Hauz Khas Village. There were lovely small shops and designer studios. It was very exciting in those days… Like 30 years ago, may be more. I used to go to Panchsheel Club, which was just walking distance from my home,” she said.

“We have spent so many evenings there, playing games, watching movies and eating junk food. There was this restaurant called ‘Chic-Fish’, just ordering food from there. Whenever I go back, now we don’t venture out too much, but still they are great memories,” she said.

The interior designer added Mumbai may have become their permanent home now. However, the national capital still holds a special place in their hearts.