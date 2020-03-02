Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is famous for being a complete family man. Husband to Gauri and dad to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, Shah Rukh always puts his family ahead of his busy schedule as an actor and producer.

Shah Rukh recently took to social media to share an adorable artwork done by his youngest son AbRam. The painting is a portrait of AbRam himself along with his ‘Papa’.

“Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts….in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason…,” wrote Shah Rukh sharing the adorable sketch.

Speaking of Shah Rukh’s kids, while Suhana and Aryan are all grown up and away from home to further their higher studies, it’s AbRam who is spending all his time with his doting father.

AbRam is often seen accompanying his father to various outings, even during social events and when Shah Rukh greets his fans from the balcony of his home ‘Mannat’.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’. Although it still remains unclear what will be his next lead movie, he is set to appear in a cameo role in the fantasy drama film ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

