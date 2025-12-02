Indian film industry’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is once again making headlines, this time for his alleged Class 12 marksheet, which has gone viral on social media. The document, reportedly from Hansraj College under Delhi University, displays the actor’s marks from his intermediate exams.

A photo of the marksheet is being widely shared online, sparking excitement among fans who closely follow everything about Shah Rukh, from his lifestyle to his personal preferences. The viral marksheet has prompted a debate on social media about whether the superstar should be judged by his academic record or his talent. Shah Rukh Khan also studied at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

According to the circulating marksheet, Shah Rukh scored 75 out of 100 in Mathematics and 78 out of 100 in Physics. His English score is shown as 57 out of 100. The marksheet also lists his father’s name, date of birth, and college details. However, ABP cannot verify the authenticity of the document.

Also Read: Salman Khan shares picture with Shah Rukh Khan from their Abu Dhabi trip

The viral post triggered a flood of reactions online. One user wrote, “Shah Rukh Bhai was not only good at acting but also in studies.” Another commented, “King Khan speaks fluent English, yet scored low in the subject.” A third added, “Marks don’t matter; talent does.”